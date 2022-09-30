St. James Court Art Show returns to Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first weekend in October always marks a special occasion in Old Louisville.

The St. James Court Art Show kicks off today.

The art show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be 600 artists participating.

