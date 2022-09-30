Contact Troubleshooters
St. James Court Art Show returns to Old Louisville

The first weekend in October always marks a special occasion in Old Louisville.
The first weekend in October always marks a special occasion in Old Louisville.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first weekend in October always marks a special occasion in Old Louisville.

The St. James Court Art Show kicks off today.

WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell is live there this morning showing off some of the art.

The art show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be 600 artists participating.

