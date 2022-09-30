Contact Troubleshooters
Trial of Highlands bar owner charged with sexual abuse will move to grand jury

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was charged earlier in September for sexual abuse and sodomy....
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was charged earlier in September for sexual abuse and sodomy. Mattingly is the owner of Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Highlands bar owner accused of sexual assault made his second appearance before a judge on Friday morning.

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was charged earlier in September for sexual abuse and sodomy. Mattingly is the owner of Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road.

Mattingly has been out on $50,000 bond since Sept. 22, but has been released on home incarceration since his first appearance in court.

Attorney Frank Mascagni, who is representing Mattingly, said Mattingly is looking for the ability to operate his bar while the trial continues.

“All (Mattingly’s) got is a bunch of speeding tickets,” Mascagni said. “He’s a grown man he owns a business here in town and a residence here in town. I’d like to have the freedom to operate his business.”

The judge allowed Mattingly’s ankle monitor to be removed after hearing from Mascagni. The only requirement is that Mattingly cannot have contact with the alleged victim or witness.

The trial moves to a grand jury on Oct. 24, where it will be decided if there is enough evidence to bring Mattingly to a full trial.

