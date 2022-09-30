Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Waverly Hills Sanatorium haunted house tours begin this weekend

Horrors and haunts: Check out some Derby City haunted houses
One of Louisville’s premier haunted attractions is opening up its haunted house experience this weekend.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s premier haunted attractions is opening up its haunted house experience this weekend.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium’s haunted house tours begin on Sept. 30 and run Fridays and Saturday nights through Oct. 29.

Proceeds from the haunted house benefit the Waverly Hills Historical Society, a nonprofit organization created to preserve the history of Waverly Hills Sanatorium.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium was a former tuberculosis hospital in Louisville which has been registered on the National Register of Historic Places. The location has since become a favorite for thrill seekers as one of the most haunted locations in the world.

Haunted house tours will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night, with ticket sales ending around midnight, according to Waverly Hills’ website.

Tickets must be purchased online, but a limited number of tickets may be available for purchase on site.

More information on the Waverly Hills Sanatorium can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 23-year-old was found dead in an apartment in the Newburg area.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
Donna Purvis is co-sponsoring an ordinance amendment that would require random code enforcement...
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Delvantae King, who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation, has been...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

Latest News

Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
Just before 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a woman struck...
Woman seriously injured after being hit by train in Shelby Park neighborhood