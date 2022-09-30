Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare.

Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations in relation to an incident which occurred at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.

Flannery was charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years old.

Police confirmed an investigation was underway on Thursday night. Reports claimed a child had been assaulted at the location.

Vanguard Academy sent an email to parents and guardians stating there was “an apparent incident” at the daycare that had been reported to authorities.

Attorney Alex White, representing one of the Vanguard victim’s family, released a statement on Friday afternoon:

“We can confirm that one of the members of our office’s family was a victim in what Vanguard Academy described as “an apparent incident.” At this time our only concern is the well-being of their child. Due to over-night hospitalization the day of the attack and the severe emotional distress their family is experiencing, they are exhausted but relieved that they still have their child to hold. For the sake of privacy in this difficult time, the family wishes to remain anonymous for now.

Unfortunately, we feel that information has been slow and incomplete coming from the daycare facility and therefore we still have more questions than answers about exactly what happened, why it happened and how it was possible for something like this to happen. We are stunned that Vanguard’s position is that the employee has been placed on an “indefinite leave of absence” and not immediately terminated. We will come together to support our team member’s family in their immediate need and take fierce action in the future if justice so requires.”

