Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare

A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro...
A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare.(Generic Image)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare.

Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations in relation to an incident which occurred at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.

Flannery was charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a victim under 12 years old.

Police confirmed an investigation was underway on Thursday night. Reports claimed a child had been assaulted at the location.

Vanguard Academy sent an email to parents and guardians stating there was “an apparent incident” at the daycare that had been reported to authorities.

Attorney Alex White, representing one of the Vanguard victim’s family, released a statement on Friday afternoon:

“We can confirm that one of the members of our office’s family was a victim in what Vanguard Academy described as “an apparent incident.” At this time our only concern is the well-being of their child. Due to over-night hospitalization the day of the attack and the severe emotional distress their family is experiencing, they are exhausted but relieved that they still have their child to hold. For the sake of privacy in this difficult time, the family wishes to remain anonymous for now.

Unfortunately, we feel that information has been slow and incomplete coming from the daycare facility and therefore we still have more questions than answers about exactly what happened, why it happened and how it was possible for something like this to happen. We are stunned that Vanguard’s position is that the employee has been placed on an “indefinite leave of absence” and not immediately terminated. We will come together to support our team member’s family in their immediate need and take fierce action in the future if justice so requires.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted

Latest News

Carlos Holland was arrested after a police chase Tuesday.
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise
WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson is happy to share not only how much she has paid for an item...
Make Ends Meet: Benefits of secondhand shopping
Credit: Pexels
Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes
Downtown Louisville as seen from the WAVE Paristown SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Weekend looks pleasant as clouds & showers stay mainly east of WAVE Country