Woman seriously injured after being hit by train in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a train in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Thursday night.

Just before 7 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a woman struck near the intersection of South Shelby Street and Ash Street, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who had been struck while she was on the tracks.

Louisville EMS was called to the scene, who took the woman to University Hospital. Police said the woman was listed with serious injuries.

A representative with CSX confirmed the woman came into contact with one of its trains at the track near the intersection.

“CSX personnel are cooperating with the Louisville Police, who are investigating this incident,” Cindy Schild, CSX’s Director of Media Relations confirmed. “CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event.”

“At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve,” Schild added. “We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous.”

