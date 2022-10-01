Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Kentucky Kingdom is debuting an enchanting fall experience that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom now open every weekend through October
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine