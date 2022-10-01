Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Resources and how you can help

(Mike Miletich)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Louisville Metro police and advocates are urging folks in need to use available help.

LMPD said in their Homicide Unit, about 15% of total homicides are related to domestic violence.

“Domestic violence in the city is a very big issue,” Major Mindy Vance, Special Operations Division LMPD said.

Former Director of the Mary Byron Project for Domestic Violence, Dorislee Gilbert has spent decades helping people find solutions before it’s too late.

”We tend to think of violence, especially this type of violence, as happening as far removed from our existence as we can imagine,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert said society often reacts by wrongly blaming victims instead of leading them to resources.

”There are people who are trained in something that is called safety planning,” she said. “Which is tremendously important for anyone who is in one of these relationships or for someone who is trying to help someone out of one of these relationships.”

Gilbert said warning signs include isolation and sudden depression or anxiety. Indicators of an abuser include controlling behavior and blaming.

”As hard as it might be, don’t buy into what you’re hearing,” Gilbert said. “Don’t buy into how you’re being treated and how you’re being blamed, because it’s not your fault.”

Gilbert emphasized how domestic violence affects everyone of all incomes, races, and ages.

Part of the solution, she said, is teaching children about healthy relationships, identifying red flags, and supporting the people around them.

Additional resources include the Center for Women and Families.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of domestic violence, visit the National Domestic Violence hotline to call or chat with an expert, or call the LMPD 24 Hour Crisis line at (1-844-BESAFE1 (237-2331)).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations...
Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after a Nelson...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
Carlos Holland was arrested after a police chase Tuesday.
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise

Latest News

Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to...
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron