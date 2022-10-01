Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

A former substitute teacher who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A former substitute teacher accused of raping a student in Missouri was found dead inside a St. Louis-area jail.

KMOV reports that 30-year-old Brandon Holbrook was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell Monday afternoon, with his initial cause of death unknown.

Authorities said Holbrook, a former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District, was previously charged with three counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sodomy.

According to police, the incident involved a 14-year-old girl Holbrook met while teaching at Bernard Middle School. Police said he started grooming the student through social media platforms while exchanging messages and pictures in May. Police allege Holbrook raped the girl at her home on three separate occasions.

Authorities said Holbrook threatened the student not to tell anyone about what happened.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center before he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations...
Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after a Nelson...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
Carlos Holland was arrested after a police chase Tuesday.
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise

Latest News

The spills along the Nord Stream pipeline are pictured in this still from the video released by...
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking
NATO assets in the Baltic, North Seas are collecting information to aid in the Nord Stream...
NATO chief: NATO aiding in Nord Stream investigation
On Friday, President Biden said Moscow is “pumping out lies” by calling the explosions the work...
Biden calls the Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'
CNN reports on the route taken by Ukrainian forces south toward Lyman, where ferocious fighting...
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery