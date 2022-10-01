Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
Kentucky Kingdom is debuting an enchanting fall experience that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom now open every weekend through October
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine