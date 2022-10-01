Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m.

During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in the arm during a shooting at the location. The officer was taken to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to be OK.

Officers arrested 49-year-old Christopher Curtis and charged him with one count of murder and wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

He is currently being held in Nelson County Jail.

