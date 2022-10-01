Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy

Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.
Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.(Nelson County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m.

During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in the arm during a shooting at the location. The officer was taken to University Hospital in Louisville and is expected to be OK.

Officers arrested 49-year-old Christopher Curtis and charged him with one count of murder and wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

He is currently being held in Nelson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Officials are investigating an east Louisville daycare after claims that a child was assaulted...
East Louisville daycare under investigation after child allegedly assaulted
Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations...
Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after a Nelson...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating
Carlos Holland was arrested after a police chase Tuesday.
So. Indiana Police chase ends in arrest, recovery of handgun, counterfeit drugs and stolen merchandise

Latest News

LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to...
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron
A shooting in Nelson County is under investigation by Kentucky State Police after reports of a...
Deputy injured in Nelson County shooting; Kentucky State Police investigating