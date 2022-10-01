Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. EMS said the man died at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD, or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

