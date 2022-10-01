Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case

Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic threatening charges.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found guilty in connection to the shooting of a man back in May 2021, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Wendella Hughes was found guilty of one count of complicity to criminal attempted murder and one count of terroristic threatening. The jury recommended Hughes serve a 10-year sentence.

Court documents state on May 4, 2021, Hughes shot the victim one time in the head, causing serious injury.

Hughes was said to have been arguing with the victim’s girlfriend over text message before the shooting, sending messages to the girlfriend saying “You and (the victim) are dead on sight.”

Documents state Hughes went to the victim’s house armed with a handgun. Hughes began knocking on the door, but the victim did not answer.

The victim looked out the window, and Hughes fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the victim in the head.

Hughes left the scene and left the victim unconscious, according to court documents. When the victim regained consciousness, he wandered out to the street, where a passerby found the victim and called an ambulance.

The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was treated for the severe gunshot wound. Officials said the victim suffered a brain injury and permanent damage from the shooting.

The victim was able to identify Hughes as the shooter. Hughes was arrested on May 13, 2021.

