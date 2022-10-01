Contact Troubleshooters
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron

Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to...
Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization said Cameron was unfit to remain in office and should be removed by higher legislative powers if he did not step down.

“The recent federal indictments of four Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the Breonna Taylor killing has highlighted, demonstrated, and proven the insufficiency of the state investigation led by the Attorney General of the Commonwealth and an absence of an understanding of the Commonwealth’s criminal laws,” the NAACP said in a release.

In August, four Louisville Metro Police officers were federally charged for alleged civil rights violations which led to Taylor’s death.

Cameron’s office started an investigation into the police raid at Taylor’s home in 2020. In Sept. of that year, Cameron revealed a grand jury decided to charge former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment, but no charges were filed in relation to Taylor’s death.

The NAACP said Cameron “failed to meet his obligation to enforce the law equally and fairly,” quoting Cameron as saying “I don’t care what anybody says in the national media when it comes to supporting and defending law enforcement, we are going to do that. We are going to back the blue.”

Hankison, along with Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany and Kelly Hanna Goodlett were the four officers charged for obstruction of action.

Hanna Goodlett plead guilty to one count of conspiracy during a federal hearing on Aug. 23. The other three officers are awaiting trials expected some time next year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

