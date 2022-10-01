Contact Troubleshooters
Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency management officials say six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified along with 29-year-old Gabby Hanna, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island.

Officials are still working to identify the sixth victim.

Brooks didn’t name the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families.

Officials also are investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

