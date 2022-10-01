Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 30 scores
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 30, 2022:
- Adair County - 12, Glasgow - 55
- Atherton - 17, South Oldham - 38
- Crittenden County - 35, Bethlehem - 63
- Danville - 7, Bullitt East - 50
- Shelby County - 0, Central - 34
- Henry County - 7, Christian Academy-Louisville - 51
- Eastern - 42, Oldham County - 8
- Jeffersontown - 19, Anderson County - 44
- Male - 7, Roncalli (Ind.) - 28
- Spencer County - 48, Moore - 0
- North Bullitt - 26, Seneca - 43
- North Hardin - 28, Meade County - 35
- Great Crossing - 0, Scott County - 43
- Ryle - 0, St. Xavier - 37
- Taylor County - , Hart County -
- St. Xavier (Cincinnati) - 7, Trinity - 34
- Valley - 14, Marion County - 10
- Washington County - 21, Lexington Christian - 56
- Brownstown Central - 13, Indian Creek - 26
- Corydon Central - 27, Charlestown - 42
- Greenwood Christian - 8, Clarksville - 46
- Crawford County - 0, Paoli - 60
- Salem - 47, Eastern (Ind.) - 46
- Floyd Central - 10, Bedford North Lawrence - 13
- New Albany - 27, Jeffersonville - 20
- Jennings County - 14, Seymour - 21
- North Harrison - 41, Silver Creek - 0
- Scottsburg - 33, Mitchell - 0
