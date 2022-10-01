Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 30 scores

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 30, 2022:

  • Adair County - 12, Glasgow - 55
  • Atherton - 17, South Oldham - 38
  • Crittenden County - 35, Bethlehem - 63
  • Danville - 7, Bullitt East - 50
  • Shelby County - 0, Central - 34
  • Henry County - 7, Christian Academy-Louisville - 51
  • Eastern - 42, Oldham County - 8
  • Jeffersontown - 19, Anderson County - 44
  • Male - 7, Roncalli (Ind.) - 28
  • Spencer County - 48, Moore - 0
  • North Bullitt - 26, Seneca - 43
  • North Hardin - 28, Meade County - 35
  • Great Crossing - 0, Scott County - 43
  • Ryle - 0, St. Xavier - 37
  • Taylor County - , Hart County -
  • St. Xavier (Cincinnati) - 7, Trinity - 34
  • Valley - 14, Marion County - 10
  • Washington County - 21, Lexington Christian - 56
  • Brownstown Central - 13, Indian Creek - 26
  • Corydon Central - 27, Charlestown - 42
  • Greenwood Christian - 8, Clarksville - 46
  • Crawford County - 0, Paoli - 60
  • Salem - 47, Eastern (Ind.) - 46
  • Floyd Central - 10, Bedford North Lawrence - 13
  • New Albany - 27, Jeffersonville - 20
  • Jennings County - 14, Seymour - 21
  • North Harrison - 41, Silver Creek - 0
  • Scottsburg - 33, Mitchell - 0

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
Christopher McKinney (left) and Nick Clark
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall...
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
Darrell Taylor was indicted for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
Weekend lane closures on Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Racing Louisville FC is partnering with Blessings in a Backpack to make sure children in the...
Racing Louisville FC partners with Blessings in a Backpack to feed students in need
The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after...
Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade
UofL wide receiver Jaelin Carter
Manual grad Carter makes first Cards catch count
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
Rodriguez returns as #7 Cats visit #14 Ole Miss