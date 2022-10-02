BC Uses Big Plays to Upset UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zay Flowers finishes with 151yards receiving and two touchdowns as Boston College send Louisville to 0-3 in ACC play with a 34-33 victory.

Opening drive of the game, Malik Cunningham caps the drive with an easy one yard touchdown run. Cards led 10-7 when they get hit with a big play. Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec goes deep to his all world receiver Zay Flowers who makes the spectacular catch for the 57 yard score giving Boston College a 14-10 lead.

Just before the half, Eagles leading 21-16 when the Cards regain the lead. Cunningham scores for the third time in the first half. UofL led 23-21 at halftime.

Third quarter, Boston College hits another big play to regain the lead. UofL led 26-21 Cards when that man Flowers gets loose again. This time a 69 yards touchdown. Giving the Eagles a 28-26 lead. Flowers finished with five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Fourth quarter, Cunningham is taken out of the game with an undisclosed injury. He’ll be evaluated on Sunday. With 1:00 remaining, Boston College’s Connor Lytton drills a 26 yard field goal which would prove to be the game winner.

Afterwards, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said his team just gave up too many big plays. “Well, you’ve got to play better. You can’t give up 34 points, and we’ve got to score more than that. You know, we’ve just got to play better. It’s the bottomline. Can’t give up the big play. The big play has been hindering us all year defensively,” said Satterfield.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.