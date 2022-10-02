Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage.

There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.

“Bowman field was a very important commercial airport for a long time and important to military and all facets of aviation so it’s really great to get people back behind the fences, get up close and personal with these aircraft, learn about aviation history and what these planes are about,” Bowmanfest organizer Trevor Cravens said.

