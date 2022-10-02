LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators said a man driving an Audi went off the road and up the embankment. The car flipped several times and the man was ejected. He died at the scene.

It is not clear what caused the man to go off the road. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

