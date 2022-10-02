Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

(Generic Image)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said.

Investigators said a man driving an Audi went off the road and up the embankment. The car flipped several times and the man was ejected. He died at the scene.

It is not clear what caused the man to go off the road. Investigators said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
Christopher Curtis, 49, is accused of shooting a deputy in Nelson County.
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy

Latest News

Jerrica Tinsley is set to open her first storefront bakery in the coming weeks.
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged...
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 1, 2022
Vanguard Academy
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy