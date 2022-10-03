48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town.
It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
Taste of Louisville is happening on Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mellwood Arts Center.
You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke interviewed “Frankie’s Family” ahead of the big event.
