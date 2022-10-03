Contact Troubleshooters
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

By Kathleen Ninke
Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year.

Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:

“With the salary increases given this year, how many Jefferson County Public School employees will make $100,000 or more per year?”

Effective the 2022-23 school year, most JCPS employees (including teachers) received a 4% raise. The amount was negotiated with the Jefferson County Teachers Association as part of the student reassignment plan.

WAVE filed an open records request for salary data of employees making $100,000 a year or more. Out of 16,564 employees, 771 (4.7%) earn those largest paychecks. Of those 771 top earners, seven are teachers, which calculates to less than one percent. The other six-figure employees are mostly counselors, assistant principals, principals, and various directors and specialists.

The biggest checks go to Superintendent Marty Pollio, who will bring in $277,061, considerably more than the next top earners at about $190,000.

Starting next year, more teachers could join the six-figure list. Educators at “choice zone” schools like many in West Louisville will receive an $8,000-$14,000 stipend as part of the student reassignment plan.

The district reports that the average JCPS teacher makes a little less than $70,000 per year.

To submit your question to Ask WAVE, email kathleen.ninke@wave3.com.

