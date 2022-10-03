Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Jerrica Tinsley is set to open her first storefront bakery in the coming weeks.
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s...
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
Thomas asked WAVE how 4% raises affected the number of six-figure earners in the district.
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds