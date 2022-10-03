Contact Troubleshooters
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood

Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a housefire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night.

According to Major Bobby Cooper from Louisville Fire, crews were dispatched to a working housefire with possible rescues in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:00p.m.

When crews arrived on scene all occupants of the home were out and no rescues were needed.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes.

Major Cooper said that additional firefighters were dispatched, totaling 35 firefighters on scene.

One occupant was injured in the fire and has been transported to the hospital. The victim sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Arson is going to be conducting the investigation into what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is also going to be assisting those displaced from the fire.

