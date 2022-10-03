Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana.

The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods.

Louisville Grows said it plans to use the funds to plant additional trees within neighborhoods in Jeffersonville and Clarksville which may not have a large tree canopy.

Planting began on Monday with a Tulip Poplar, Indiana’s state tree, being planted in a park in the Claysburg neighborhood of Jeffersonville.

“It’s one we can give back to our communities. and it’s great to see the collaboration between Clarksville and Jeffersonville and improving the tree canopy,” Lisa Huber with Duke Energy said. “It also brings so many other benefits. Improving, like I said, the quality of life, the quality of place. Heat relief for the residents here. So we’re just excited to be a part of this project and support the work Louisville Grows is doing here.”

A planting event is scheduled at Lansden Park on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal of the event is to plant 90 trees.

