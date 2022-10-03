Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods

A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods...
A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana.

The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods.

Louisville Grows said it plans to use the funds to plant additional trees within neighborhoods in Jeffersonville and Clarksville which may not have a large tree canopy.

Planting began on Monday with a Tulip Poplar, Indiana’s state tree, being planted in a park in the Claysburg neighborhood of Jeffersonville.

“It’s one we can give back to our communities. and it’s great to see the collaboration between Clarksville and Jeffersonville and improving the tree canopy,” Lisa Huber with Duke Energy said. “It also brings so many other benefits. Improving, like I said, the quality of life, the quality of place. Heat relief for the residents here. So we’re just excited to be a part of this project and support the work Louisville Grows is doing here.”

A planting event is scheduled at Lansden Park on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The goal of the event is to plant 90 trees.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Jerrica Tinsley is set to open her first storefront bakery in the coming weeks.
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway

Latest News

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Downtown Louisville
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E....
Norma Jean's Baked Goods
Jordan Johnson has been found safely and is being reunited with family.
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old found safe