Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week

The Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Downtown Louisville
The Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Downtown Louisville(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters.

This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park.

Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors found his cancer was linked directly to toxins in his body that set in over the 20 years of service for Louisville Fire.

Pawley’s family was in attendance as Louisville Fire celebrated his service.

His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter.

“I want to give back to people,” Cameron said, “And want to give them that second chance, maybe saving their life.”

Firefighters are spending the next week spreading the word about fire safety.

If someone see flames, they are advised to get out of the house and stay low to avoid smoke. Call 9aa and do not go back inside.

Louisville Fire Prevention said it’s often hard, for kids in particular, to understand the importance of certain precautions. For example: not going back in after pets.

It’s also important to keep kids away from the kitchen when cooking.

“An adult arms length,” Ashby Green of Louisville Fire Prevention said. “We want to keep children that far away [when cooking].”

Unattended cooking is the number one cause of house fires. Candles are another leading cause.

Avoid using a candle to illuminate homes, and use a flashlight for light in an emergency.

Find out more about Fire Prevention Month by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Jerrica Tinsley is set to open her first storefront bakery in the coming weeks.
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway

Latest News

generic crash
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
The City of Vine Grove thought it was a good idea to install a free Narcan vending machine. No...
Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening
A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods...
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
The deadline to register in Kentucky and Indiana is Oct. 11.
Kentucky, Indiana voter registration deadline approaching