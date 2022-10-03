Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters.

This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park.

Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors found his cancer was linked directly to toxins in his body that set in over the 20 years of service for Louisville Fire.

Pawley’s family was in attendance as Louisville Fire celebrated his service.

His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter.

“I want to give back to people,” Cameron said, “And want to give them that second chance, maybe saving their life.”

Firefighters are spending the next week spreading the word about fire safety.

If someone see flames, they are advised to get out of the house and stay low to avoid smoke. Call 9aa and do not go back inside.

Louisville Fire Prevention said it’s often hard, for kids in particular, to understand the importance of certain precautions. For example: not going back in after pets.

It’s also important to keep kids away from the kitchen when cooking.

“An adult arms length,” Ashby Green of Louisville Fire Prevention said. “We want to keep children that far away [when cooking].”

Unattended cooking is the number one cause of house fires. Candles are another leading cause.

Avoid using a candle to illuminate homes, and use a flashlight for light in an emergency.

