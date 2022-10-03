Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Second-longest stretch of dry weather in 2022 continues

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 8 days straight of dry weather so far, 2nd longest stretch of 2022 so far
  • Some warmth returns Wednesday and Thursday, cold front brings temperature takedown by weekend
  • Only a small shower chance Thursday night as most will stay dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies will rule the overnight hours with a light breeze and lows dropping into the 40s again by Tuesday morning.

Expect another sunny day on Tuesday with highs in the 70s as high pressure anchored over our area suppresses cloud development.

Tuesday night looks clear and cool once again with 40s likely by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is when our weather begins to change slightly. Some warmer air flowing in from the southwest will boost our high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. As this happens we’ll also see a few clouds filter in.

Ahead of a cold front on Thursday we’ll see some additional clouds and a few urban temperature readings in the lower 80s.

A sprinkle or light shower is possible in a spot or two Thursday night as the front approaches.

With the cold front passing through early Friday we’ll see a temperature takedown for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s!

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, October 3, 2022

