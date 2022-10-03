Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A strong cold front arrives later this week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny week overall
  • May reach the lower 80s by mid-week
  • Frost/freeze potential by Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and pleasant afternoon ahead with highs briefly into the lower 70s.

This evening looks just as night with a clear sky with only a small risk for some patchy fog overnight in the valleys. Temperatures looks to ease back into the 40s for lows.

Sunny skies and pleasant weather continues Tuesday with highs in the low to middle 70s.

We’ll see a few clouds from time to time Tuesday night with lows in the 40s.

