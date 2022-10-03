Frymire Winter Forecast 10/3/22

The Dick Frymire family just released their 2022-2023 Winter Outlook!

Big thank you to the family for always sending this out so this tradition can live on. If you are from WAVE Country, you know how fun and exciting it is to read this each year.

Here is a note from the family:

The Frymire family thanks everyone for their continued support for our family Winter forecast. It is an honor to continue the tradition of our beloved Dick Frymire. Sincerely, The Frymire Family

Courtesy of the Frymire Family (Brianne Frymire)

Enjoy and BOTS!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.