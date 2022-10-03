Goode Weather Blog 10/3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Fairly quiet week for the area, despite a strong cold front that is in the forecast.

For the next 36 hours, we will continue to have some modest influence from the coastal low off VA (leftover piece of IAN still going). That will likely keep our temperatures running just a hair below normal.

Wednesday is a transition day from that NE flow to a more SE setup that will eventually become SW on Thursday. That looks to translate into a jump into the 70s (75+ for the city) with upper 70s (lower 80s for the city) expected Thursday.

The front looks to a have a nocturnal timing just before sunrise Friday, but soundings still look very dry so rain chances are still looking more cosmetic at this stage. It is only Monday, however.

The associated clouds should limit how cool Friday AM will be but will also lead to a cool afternoon.

Friday Night is when skies clear and the wind relaxes for a good setup for widespread frost. With some numbers coming in ranging from 29-32, we could also see a light freeze. Frost looks likely elsewhere.

The cool weather will then shift to mainly I-65/east by Saturday Night…keeping any frost risk into that area of WAVE Country.

A warm front will then develop near us next week and may lead to perhaps a more organized low pressure for that week overall with some more warmer weather. However, confidence is low on its evolution and moisture return for now. It will need to be watched with a tropical wave in the Caribbean at that time as well.

