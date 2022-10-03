Contact Troubleshooters
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange Parkway).

“Interstate 71 and other Oldham County routes experience frequent traffic congestion during peak commute hours,” said Matt Bullock, chief district engineer for the Department of Highways District 5. “This new interchange will divert traffic from existing ramps, reducing congestion on those routes and improve safety on all roadways.”

Work is set to begin this fall. KYTC says drivers sould be prepared for lane shifts and closures on I-71 as they approach and travel throught the area of mile marker 20.6.

