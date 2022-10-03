KYTC seeking feedback on statewide transportation plan draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking feedback on its long-term goals.

Kentuckians can give their input by completing a survey on the draft of KYTC’s policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan.

The statewide draft plan considers all modes of travel and outlines the goals, policies, needs and improvement priorities, according to a release.

The survey is open from Oct. 3 through Nov. 2.

“We strive to provide a viable, reliable and resilient transportation system for Kentuckians and those who travel throughout our state,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in the release. “Thanks to a strategic and thoughtful process, we’ve developed a comprehensive policy plan and are excited to share a draft of that plan with the public. We really appreciate the input we’ve received throughout this process and invite the public to weigh in now on the draft of this important document.”

The statewide draft plan will be finalized in Dec. 2022. This means the stage will be set for policy and investment strategies will be made between now and 2045.

It’s not just long-term goals that are being focused on. Short-term actions will be done to support the goals’ vision and objectives in the plan, according to the release.

The statewide plan is updated roughly every seven years.

To access the survey, click or tap here.

There is a version in Spanish also available on the survey platform and anyone without internet access or needs help with participating in the survey can contact Jacob Huber with KYTC at (502) 782-5061.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.