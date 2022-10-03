LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was conscious and alert while transported to UofL hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the Second Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case may call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD, or utilize the Crime Tip Portal.

