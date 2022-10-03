Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Park Hill

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Wilson Avenue around 9:00p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was conscious and alert while transported to UofL hospital.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the Second Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case may call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD, or utilize the Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Latest News

Jordan Johnson has been found safely and is being reunited with family.
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old found safe
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made