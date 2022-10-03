Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police.

On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 29-year-old Alex Foster, who had two active warrants in Jefferson County.

One of the warrants included the charges of murder and also possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

Foster is now facing the following new charges in addition to the pre-existing charges from the active warrants:

Speeding 15 mph over the limit

No registration plates

Theft of identity of another without consent

Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances

Failure to wear seat belts

Operating on suspended or revoked operator license

Foster was booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.