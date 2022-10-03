Louisville man wanted on murder charge arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted on a murder charge was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police.
On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as 29-year-old Alex Lamar Foster, who had two active warrants in Jefferson County.
One of the warrants also included possession of a handgun by convicted felon.
Foster is now facing the following new charges in addition to the pre-existing charges from the active warrants:
- Speeding 15 mph over the limit
- No registration plates
- Theft of identity of another without consent
- Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances
- Failure to wear seat belts
- Operating on suspended or revoked operator license
Foster was booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.
