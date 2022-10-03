Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man wanted on murder charge arrested in Henry County

Alex Lamar Foster, 29, of Louisville, was arrested in Henry County by the Kentucky State...
Alex Lamar Foster, 29, of Louisville, was arrested in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. Photo by Oldham County Detention Center.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted on a murder charge was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police.

On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 29-year-old Alex Lamar Foster, who had two active warrants in Jefferson County.

One of the warrants also included possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

Foster is now facing the following new charges in addition to the pre-existing charges from the active warrants:

  • Speeding 15 mph over the limit
  • No registration plates
  • Theft of identity of another without consent
  • Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances
  • Failure to wear seat belts
  • Operating on suspended or revoked operator license

Foster was booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.

