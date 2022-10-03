Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening.

According to the Oldham County Chief of Police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to UofL hospital and is expected to survive.

Two arrests were made and Oldham County Police is handling the investigation.

