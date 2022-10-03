Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made

(None)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening.

According to the Oldham County Chief of Police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was transported to UofL hospital and is expected to survive.

Two arrests were made and Oldham County Police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Wendella Hughes, 30, of Louisville, was arraigned May 14 on attempted murder and terroristic...
Louisville woman found guilty in attempted murder case
A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by...
Officials identify man, woman found dead in east Louisville murder-suicide
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Latest News

Centennial celebration of Bowman Fest
Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged...
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy
Vanguard Academy
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy