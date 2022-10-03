Contact Troubleshooters
Multiple fire crews extinguish barn fire in Bullitt County

Multiple fire crews extinguish barn fire in Bullitt County
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews responded to a barn fire Monday afternoon in Bullitt County.

Bullitt County dispatch said the fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Coral Ridge Road and West Blue Lick roads.

Fire crews from Zoneton, Fairdale, Shepherdsville and Nichols responded to the scene.

Spokesperson with Zoneton Fire Rich Carlson said numerous hay bales were on fire along with heavy smoke.

No other information was provided.

