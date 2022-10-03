Contact Troubleshooters
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released the identity of a Louisville woman killed in a crash in Meade County Monday afternoon.

Around 4:47 p.m., KSP responded to a crash involving two cars in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway.

Early investigation revealed 35-year-old Saffire Doss was headed north on Dixie in a 2000 Ford Taurus when she crossed the centerline.

The release said the Taurus crashed into a 2015 Buick Lacrosse that was headed south.

Doss died at the scene.

