Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Muldraugh involving two vehicles on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m.

Meade County dispatchers confirmed all lanes of North Dixie Highway have been closed as reconstruction crews are called to clear the area.

No other information was provided. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated.

