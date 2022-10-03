Contact Troubleshooters
Shaquille O’Neal coming to WKU to perform as ‘DJ Diesel’

Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal(MGN/ZUMA Press)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - Four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will be coming to Western Kentucky University to perform in a pre-game concert this October.

O’Neal will be performing as “DJ Diesel” ahead of WKU’s game versus the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Oct. 21, according to a release from the university.

The concert will begin at 5 p.m. CT at the Upper South Lawn tailgate area. The football game will follow at 7 p.m. CT.

Fans are encouraged to wear black as WKU Football will be playing in their blackout uniforms.

WKU said the top 50 Red Wave app point holders will have access to a special VIP section in front of the stage for the concert. All other Red Wave users will be entered to win one of 100 other spots in the VIP section.

The university said students must register in the app by Oct. 14, and winners will be selected on Oct. 18.

When not performing as “DJ Diesel,” O’Neal is an analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA program and an investor in multiple businesses.

O’Neal formerly played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. The basketball star was indicted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

