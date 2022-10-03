UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A missing 9-year-old has been located.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jordan Johnson has been found safely and is being reunited with family.

LMPD wants to thank the public for the assistance in locating Jordan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old.

According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday.

Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing khaki colored jeans with a rip in the knee, a blue shirt with a design on it and red shoes.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the CrimeTip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

