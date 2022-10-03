Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m.

Police found 51-year-old Marlin Polk was shot and EMS said he died at the scene.

The death has been ruled a homicide and there are currently no arrests.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.