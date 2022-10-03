Contact Troubleshooters
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m.

Police found 51-year-old Marlin Polk was shot and EMS said he died at the scene.

The death has been ruled a homicide and there are currently no arrests.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

