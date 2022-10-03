Contact Troubleshooters
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released.

Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash.

The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes just past the Smyrna Parkway interchange. Louisville Metro police say Reid’s car left the roadway and traveled up the embankment before flipping several times.

Reid, who was the only occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle. LMPD investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

