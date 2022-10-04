Activists call for massive changes at LMDC after 12th inmate death in a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the ACLU and other local activist groups set up in front the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, they began talking about the 11 deaths inside the jail within the last year. In the middle of their protest, a press release from the jail announced a twelfth person to join that tragic list.

Chanelle Helm, an activist who has been outspoken in the past about justice reform and prison reform, said one of the main reasons inmates are put in a dangerous place is the health care they’re receiving at LMDC.

Right now, LMDC’s health care provider is a nationwide for-profit company called Wellpath. Those protesting Tuesday said Wellpath is providing inadequate services.

“That care should be contracted through community based organizations out in the community,” said Kungu Njuguna of the ACLU of Kentucky, “and we’re asking that LMDC do that starting today.”

Njuguna argues that after an independent review of the jail’s policies and procedures, inmates’ mental health needs aren’t being met and vital medications are unavailable. That review was at the request of the Mayor’s office to look into the recent deaths.

LMDC said they believe the most recent death to be a drug overdose.

RELATED STORY: Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody

Tuesday’s protesters want to see local government take control with community programs already established.

“We’re not saying that that’s the perfect solution,” said Chanelle Helm, “but in the meantime, as we move this demand, we’re saying that it is absolutely immediately needs to happen.”

LMDC responded to our request for comment with the following statement:

“Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins and his team have received the report produced by the consulting firm G.A.R., Inc. and have reviewed it. This report was generated at the request of Mayor Fischer to review recent deaths, policies and procedures related to suicide prevention, overall employee practices, and the physical structure of the jail. Although the assessment was conducted prior to Director Collins taking over, it points to concerns that he is aware of and has been working diligently to address. Director Collins has made drug interdiction, mental health awareness, staff morale, and recruitment and retention his top priorities. These priorities support Director Collins’ vision to make LMDC a leader in innovative jail programs and practices. Under Director Collins’ leadership, the incarcerated population has been given direct access to Narcan, mental health professionals have expanded their work by doing group therapy sessions, several cells have been modified to be more suicide resistant, an intelligence unit has been expanded to work with the K-9 teams, and for the first time ever, LMDC is recruiting lateral transfers from other law enforcement agencies. These examples point to the fact that Director Collins is moving swiftly to ensure that LMDC is a safe and secure jail that can best serve the population that is entrusted to it.”

The Mayor’s office responded as well:

“We prioritize the life of every incarcerated individual, and we remain committed to exploring all options to keep our employees and our incarcerated population safe, including working with community organizations and our justice partners. As with all Louisville Metro Government agencies, Metro Corrections continuously evaluates its relationships with contractors and seeks the best possible services for the residents of Louisville.”

