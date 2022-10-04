Contact Troubleshooters
Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks

Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been...
Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been suspended following a construction incident on Tuesday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blasting on the site of the new Louisville VA Medical Center on Brownsboro Road has been suspended following a construction incident on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In a release, the USACE said during blasting on site, fragments of rock and sediment fell onto the Watterson Expressway and nearby properties causing damage.

No injuries were reported and officials have responded to reports of damage.

The USACE said following the incident, work was halted on site immediately.

Work will continue at the construction site on Wednesday, but blasting activities will remain suspended until proper security measures are in place, according to the release.

Investigation into the incident is underway by the USACE, the prime contractor Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, and the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals.

“Public safety remains our number one priority,” the USACE said.

Construction on the new VA medical center was started on Nov. 11, 2021, and is scheduled to complete in early 2026. The new building will replace the current Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

Anyone who may have had damage due to Tuesday’s incident is asked to contact USACE Public Affairs by emailing LOUVAMCconstruction@usace.army.mil.

