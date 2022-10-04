Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections.

A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.

In a statement, LMDC officials said Ghazawi was found unresponsive by corrections officers around 7 p.m. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he died approximately 45 minutes after he was found.

The shooting Ghazawi was convicted of happened in the 4100 block of Lambert Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found both Bashar and Noor Ghazawi outside the home with gunshot wounds.

Noor Ghazawi died at the scene. Bashar Ghazawi was taken to UofL Hosptial for treatment.

A witness told police they heard gunfire before looking out the window and seeing Bashar Ghazawi shoot his wife and then turn the gun on himself. Ghazawi was a convicted felon was not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Two investigations are underway into Ghazawi’s death. LMDC director Jerry Collins has ordered an internal investigation the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. The Louisville Metro police Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

LMDC officials believe Ghazawi’s death is related to a drug overdose.

