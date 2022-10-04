Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery

An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned...
An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks.(C2 Strategic Communications)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks.

The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.

The new site is now marked with a plaque honoring the final resting place for people who were interred at the Poor Farm Cemetery from 1923 to 1938.

The James Construction Company and Corn Island Archeology worked together to take care of the bodies during the process.

“Throughout the entire process, the remains were treated with a level of respect that is due to any person, regardless of their station in life,” Anne Tobbe, Principal at Bader of Corn Island Archaeology said in a release. “We take pride in our role during this project that afforded the deceased a peaceful, dignified, and lasting resting place.”

In total, 38 names were identified and inscribed on the new permanent marker in Caldwell Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium underway
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
generic crash
Officials identify 35-year-old Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Central High School
JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
South Hurstbourne Parkway
Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck
Family & Children’s Place Unveils Student Created Community Mural
Family & Children’s Place unveils community mural created by local artist, students