Dedication ceremony hosted for individuals relocated from Jeffersonville cemetery

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana cemetery hosted a rededication ceremony after individuals buried in an abandoned ceremony were relocated over several weeks.

The 33 individuals buried within Poor Farm Cemetery was recently moved over the course of 11 weeks from the old cemetery to Caldwell Cemetery in Charlestown. Work was completed on Sept. 22.

The new site is now marked with a plaque honoring the final resting place for people who were interred at the Poor Farm Cemetery from 1923 to 1938.

The James Construction Company and Corn Island Archeology worked together to take care of the bodies during the process.

“Throughout the entire process, the remains were treated with a level of respect that is due to any person, regardless of their station in life,” Anne Tobbe, Principal at Bader of Corn Island Archaeology said in a release. “We take pride in our role during this project that afforded the deceased a peaceful, dignified, and lasting resting place.”

In total, 38 names were identified and inscribed on the new permanent marker in Caldwell Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.