Family & Children’s Place unveils community mural created by local artist, students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, the Family & Children’s Place on Zane Street unveiled its new mural painted by a local artist and students from Engelhard Elementary.

The mural, painted by Jaylin Stewart on the main campus building at 525 Zane St.,

Stewart visited the students in the program several times, helping them realize their own creativity and voices through artistic expression.

Stewart talked about the inspiration behind the piece.

”Well, the inspiration behind this piece really was a community effort with me, the organization, and the students of Engelhard Elementary School that are part of the program with Family & Children’s Place,” she said. “We worked together from start to finish. It really was a big listening process for me, the kids really allowed me to get to know them and get to know the program. Things they are passionate about and things they are hopeful about and wanna see in the future, so I was able to incorporate that all into this mural. And we designed and hand painted together and we were able to come up with this piece.”

The Family & Children’s Place offers family-centered programs focused on building academic success while also creating stronger family relations through the students, families and schools.

