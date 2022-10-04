FORECAST: Temperature rollercoaster later this week, but we can’t spare a raindrop!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmth slowly builds in Wednesday & Thursday before the bubble bursts

Mostly dry cold front takes temperatures way down for the weekend

Frost and freeze potential for some during the mornings this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies remain overnight as we prepare for another cool night with lows sliding into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Some locations away from the city could briefly drop into the 30s.

Our warming trend really kicks in on Wednesday as highs jump into the mid to upper 70s. Some extra clouds will drift overhead.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night. Lows return to the 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.

A cold front approaches on Thursday, increasing clouds across the region. Despite the clouds, most of the day will feature breezy and warm conditions. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s with the Metro likely reaching or exceeding 80 degrees.

With the mainly dry cold front in our rear-view mirror on Friday we’ll see temperatures only top out in the 60s during the day.

Widespread lows in the 30s are likely this weekend but it’s unclear just how widespread the frost and freeze threat will be thanks to wind and the timing of the cooler air that will be over us.

Temperatures will recover next week with small rain chances trying to return.

