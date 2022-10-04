Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Temperature rollercoaster later this week, but we can’t spare a raindrop!

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmth slowly builds in Wednesday & Thursday before the bubble bursts
  • Mostly dry cold front takes temperatures way down for the weekend
  • Frost and freeze potential for some during the mornings this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies remain overnight as we prepare for another cool night with lows sliding into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Some locations away from the city could briefly drop into the 30s.

Our warming trend really kicks in on Wednesday as highs jump into the mid to upper 70s. Some extra clouds will drift overhead.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night. Lows return to the 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.

A cold front approaches on Thursday, increasing clouds across the region. Despite the clouds, most of the day will feature breezy and warm conditions. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s with the Metro likely reaching or exceeding 80 degrees.

With the mainly dry cold front in our rear-view mirror on Friday we’ll see temperatures only top out in the 60s during the day.

Widespread lows in the 30s are likely this weekend but it’s unclear just how widespread the frost and freeze threat will be thanks to wind and the timing of the cooler air that will be over us.

Temperatures will recover next week with small rain chances trying to return.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Most Read

History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
generic crash
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
Alex Lamar Foster, 29, of Louisville, was arrested in Henry County by the Kentucky State...
Louisville man wanted on murder charge arrested in Henry County

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, October 4, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/4
WAVE 6:30 a.m. - Weather- Tuesday, October 4, 2022
WAVE 6:30 a.m. - Weather- Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Frymire Winter Forecast 10/3/22