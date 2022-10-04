Goode Weather Blog 10/4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Really nice October day underway. Temperatures are running about 3-4° behind yesterday’s trend so we are on track for highs roughly around the 74 degree mark.

Another cool night is on tap for tonight.

High cirrus will stream in at times on Wednesday but still looking at some decent warming through the 70s.

The hi-res data is just now able to see Thursday and there are some differences showing up in terms of the lowering cloud deck and impact on temps. In some cases, the potential highs are +/- 10° from each other. For now, plan to increase the cloud deck, keep the isolated shower in the forecast and will allowing for some overachieving on temps given the SW wind and dry pattern. We can adjust as more data sees the setup.

Friday looks breezy and cool. That wind is looking more and more likely to limit the frost/freeze setup into Saturday for many areas, but sheltered locations may still have an issue.

Radiational cooling looks better Saturday Night into Sunday for a widespread event at that time.

We look to rapidly switch gears into early next week with a surge of 70s or even 80s. The timing of the next system/front is off by +/- a full day on the globals right now, so it is too early for any significant changes. This front has the potential to be potent with a severe risk and cold blast of air. But the timing is complicating having any confidence other than its “look” as it stands now.

