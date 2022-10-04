Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS: Gun found during search at Central High School

Central High School
Central High School(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at Central High School after a gun was found during a search Tuesday afternoon.

Principal Tamela Compton said administrators were notified that a student appeared to have a weapon. Building security was increased and JCPS Security and LMPD were called to do a search.

During the investigation, a gun was found. Compton said this was an isolated incident and only one student was involved.

She encouraged families to use this opportunity to reinforce with students that weapons should never be brought to school.

Compton said the student involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

