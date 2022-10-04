Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon.

Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a juvenile pedestrian was taken to the hospital with abrasions and is expected to be OK.

No other information was provided.

