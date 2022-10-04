Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon.
Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck.
LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a juvenile pedestrian was taken to the hospital with abrasions and is expected to be OK.
No other information was provided.
