Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck

South Hurstbourne Parkway
South Hurstbourne Parkway(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon.

Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a juvenile pedestrian was taken to the hospital with abrasions and is expected to be OK.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
David L. Strausburg, 29, and Ella J. Whorton, 28, both of Oldham County, were arrested in...
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
History and hauntings at Waverly Hills draw in thousands each year.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
Jerrica Tinsley is set to open her first storefront bakery in the coming weeks.
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway

Latest News

Family & Children’s Place Unveils Student Created Community Mural
Family & Children’s Place unveils community mural created by local artist, students
Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers.
New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O’Neal coming to WKU to perform as ‘DJ Diesel’
His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s...
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week